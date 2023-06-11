Soccer Aid 2023 will include a who’s who of football legends and a slew of oblivious celebrities competing in the ultimate in charity football matches to benefit UNICEF.

The charity football match is set to take place in Manchester this coming weekend. Manchester United’s home stadium, Old Trafford, will host the highly anticipated match.

Soccer Aid 2023 will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time (BST). At 6.30 p.m. BST (British Summer Time), ITV will begin airing coverage of the game.

Stormzy, a rapper from the United Kingdom, will be in charge of the England team, while Mauricio Pochettino, the soon-to-be manager of Chelsea, will be in charge of the World XI team.

Jill Scott, known as the “Queen of the Jungle,” will make history by becoming the first woman to captain the England XI as the team gets ready to compete against the World XI, which will be led by Usain Bolt, the fastest human ever.

Soccer Aid contributions

Through the sale of tickets and contributions from members of the general public, the yearly charity event in the United Kingdom has been able to raise almost £38 million for UNICEF UK.

The televised event is a football match played in a friendly manner between two sides, England and the Soccer Aid World XI, which was previously known as Rest of the World (ROW) until 2018. Both teams are composed of celebrities and former professional players representing their respective countries.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2023 free live online from anywhere?

ITV 1 will broadcast Soccer Aid live on television for free only in the United Kingdom. So, online viewers will be able to access a live broadcast via the ITV website as well as the ITVX app. If you are staying in the United States and Canada and interested in watching the Soccer Aid 2023: World XI vs England XI match online, then you should join PremiumTV OTT.

This does not matter where you are! Anyone can get access to today’s historical soccer match online through PremiumTV. Signup to watch the 2023 Soccer Match live stream from anywhere.

England Soccer Aid team line-up

Emma Hayes (Football manager)

Jill Scott – captain (Former footballer)

Paddy McGuinness (TV presenter)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Karen Carney (Former footballer)

Gary Cahill (Former footballer)

Jack Wilshere (Former footballer)

Bugzy Malone (Musician)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Sir Mo Farah (Olympian)

Alex Brooker (Comedian)

Gary Neville (Former footballer)

Paul Scholes (Former footballer)

Chunkz (YouTuber)

Joel Corry (DJ)

Eni Aluko (Former footballer)

David James (Former footballer)

Scarlette Douglas (TV presenter)

Nicky Butt (Former footballer)

Liam Payne (Musician)

Danny Dyer (Actor)

Asa Butterfield (Actor)

Tom Hiddleston (Actor)

World XI Soccer Aid team line-up

Mauricio Pochettino (Football manager)

Usain Bolt – captain (Fastest man of all time)

Lee Mack (Comedian)

Steven Bartlett (Entrepeneur)

Kem Cetinay (Reality TV star)

Mo Gilligan (Comedian)

Maisie Adam (Comedian)

Tommy Fury (Boxer)

Heather O’Reilly (Former footballer)

Kalyn Kyle (Former footballer)

Noah Beck (Social media star)

Ben Foster (Footballer)

Roberto Carlos (Former footballer)

Nani (Former footballer)

Francesco Totti (Former footballer)

Gabriel Batistuta (Former footballer)

Leon Edwards (MMA star)

Sam Claflin (Actor)

Hernan Crespo (Former footballer)

Patrice Evra (Former footballer)

Niko (Youtuber)

Soccer Aid 2023 presenters and commentators

Dermot O’Leary, who has hosted the event annually since 2010, will once again serve as emcee, and this year, he is joining noted analyst Alex Scott, who will provide on-the-ground coverage.

In 2022, the coverage was directed by Sam Matterface, who is often heard on ITV commentating on England games. He was in control of the coverage.

Iain Sterling, who is most known for his work as the voiceover star of Love Island, participated in the broadcast as a co-commentator even though the official commentary team has not yet been established.

Up until the year 2020, Clive Tyldesley had been doing the most important duties associated with the coverage.

Soccer Aid 2023 prediction

As ever, the light-hearted event will likely be full of goals. Still, if one was to pick a winner, it’d be foolish to write off the World XI given recent matches.