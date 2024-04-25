Man Orders Burger For Girlfriend, Kills Friend For Taking Bite: Report

In a peculiar incident, a young man in Karachi killed his friend for allegedly devouring a burger intended for his girlfriend, reported NDTV

The investigation has been concluded by police authorities regarding the incident that unfolded on February 8 in the Defence Phase 5 area in Karachi and a detailed report has been compiled.

As per the report, the conflict erupted when the victim, identified as Ali Keerio, the son of a sessions judge, purportedly ate the burger of the accused’s girlfriend. The accused, Daniyal, is the son of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar.

The inquiry revealed that Daniyal had invited his girlfriend, Shazia, to his residence. His friend, Ali Keerio, and his brother, Ahmer were also present on the occasion.

The accused had ordered two burgers for himself and Shazia to enjoy. However, a dispute arose when Keerio allegedly consumed a portion of one of the burgers, triggering a furious reaction from Daniyal.

The confrontation quickly escalated, leading the suspect to seize a guard’s rifle and fire at Keerio, inflicting severe injuries. Keerio succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following a thorough investigation, the investigative officer concluded the inquiry and submitted the report to senior officials, holding the police officer’s son responsible for the crime. The accused, Daniyal Nazeer, is presently detained, awaiting trial in the court of law.

This year, Karachi has seen a notable escalation in robbery-related fatalities, totalling 56, with over 200 individuals injured thus far. In comparison, the corresponding period last year saw 25 fatalities and 110 injuries due to resistance against robberies. Overall iof n 2023, the figures were alarmingly higher, with 108 deaths and 469 injuries resulting from similar circumstances.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)