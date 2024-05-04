Employees get training for management of Pink Polling Stations

GANDERBAL: A specialized training program for female employees was organized today by the District Election Office Ganderbal in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat, here.

The training program, presided over by the Deputy District Election Officer, Abid Iqbal Malik, aimed at equipping female employees with the necessary skills and knowledge for managing Pink Polling Stations effectively in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024.

During the session, the Dy. DEO addressed the participants, emphasizing the critical roles and responsibilities of female staff at these stations.

The training covered various aspects crucial for the smooth functioning of Pink Polling Stations, which are designed to enhance women’s participation in the electoral process and ensure a friendly and secure voting environment.

The Dy. DEO highlighted the importance of meticulous preparation and specialized skills for the staff to manage these stations efficiently.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to promote gender equality and empower women in the electoral process, aligning with the guidelines of ECI to increase voter turnout and engagement among women.