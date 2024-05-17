Fire Breaks Out Near Gandhi College in Srinagar

Fire broke out near Gandhi college in Baba Dem area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the fire initially started from a residential house and soon engulfed a local mosque.

He said that soon after the incident, fire tenders were dispatched to the spot to douse off the flames.—(KNO)

More details are awaited

