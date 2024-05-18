Did Aishwarya Rai Experience an Epic Fail at Cannes?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet appearance on Day 2 of this year’s Cannes Film Festival brought back memories of another day.

The silver gown with turquoise fringes designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock just didn’t do Aishwarya any justice.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

While Aishwarya, who was attending the screening of Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness, went for the trusted black and gold combination the previous day, her choice of outfit for Friday raised eyebrows.

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Netizens compared the outfit to the iron throne in Game Of Thrones.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The media, of course, still couldn’t get enough of her.

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Aishwarya shares the red carpet with Eva Longoria

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Aishwarya and Eva are friends and always meet in Cannes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)