`MBBS seats increased from 500 to 1300’

Srinagar, May 17: Secretary Health Dr. Abid Rasheed Shah on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed transformative changes in the last couple of years in terms of healthcare facilities and that the doctor-patient ratio will be improved soon.

Talking to reporters here, Dr Abid stated that several transformative changes have been witnessed in the past couple of years and that the MBBS seats have been increased from 500 to 1300, which will be increased further.

“Paramedical institutions have also come up where the nursing and other training are being done. We are expected to come up with such posts soon as well,” he said on the sidelines of the second regional conference of the National Health Mission.

He added that the doctor-patient ratio will also be improved and the human resources for critical care will also be developed.

Dr Abid stated that the teams from the Centre recently visited many healthcare facilities across Kashmir, interacted with the patients also, and gave their feedback as well.

In the coming time, gaps in human resources and other things will be filled soon, he added.

He said conferences like today’s are imperative for improvement and such events should be held in the future as well and anyone organising such events will get the complete support of the government.