Siblings Killed in Khudwani Road Accident

Two siblings were killed after hit by a truck in Khudwani area along Jammu—Srinagar national highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two persons riding on a motorcycle died after being hit by truck.

The deceased have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar and Shabir Ahmad Dar sons of Manzoor Ahmad Dar both from Khull DH Pora Kulgam.

He said the bodies have been recovered by police.

“Both bodies have been shifted to hospital for medical and legal formalities, “he said adding the case has been registered while further investigation has been started —(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)