Watch: Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their affair

In Bihar’s Banka, a love story has captured the attention of the entire district as an unconventional romance blossomed between a man and his mother-in-law.

According to reports, Dileshwar Darve, a 55-year-old resident of a village in the Banka district, found himself at the heart of this unexpected love story. His wife, Geeta Devi, 45, formed a deep connection with their son-in-law, Sikandar Yadav. After his wife passed away, Sikandar lived with his in-laws, where his bond with his mother-in-law deepened.

Watch the video below:

After getting suspicious about their closeness, Darve initiated an investigation and uncovered the truth of their romantic entanglement. As their affair was revealed, Yadav professed his love for Devi before the Panchayat and villagers, reports said.

They added Darve and the villagers consented to the union after which Yadav and Devi got married in a traditional ceremony and through a court marriage, arranged by Darve himself.

In a video now going viral on social media, Yadav can be seen applying sindoor to Devi’s hairline as villagers cheer on the couple.

In the video shared by @NP_Hindi on X several social media users commented on the wedding — from criticising it to making fun of the episode.

One user said, “Shameful! Bad example for society.” Another wrote, “Father in law is the real beneficiary in this, Got rid of both in one go , now he must be chilling somewhere in GOA.” A third user asked, “Why are the kids cheering ??”

