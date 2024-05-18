Indian Students in Kyrgyzstan Urged to Stay Indoors Amid Rising Mob Attacks

New Delhi: India has urged citizens in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid attacks on foreign students. The advisory was issued after several Pakistani students were injured in mob violence in their hostel.

“We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041,” the Indian Consulate said on X (formerly Twitter).

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also advised students to stay in regular touch with the embassy.

“Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy,” Mr Jaishankar said.

While some posts on social media claimed that three Pakistani students were killed in the attack, the government has said that they have not received a report of any death yet.

Pakistan embassy said that the matter escalated after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13 went viral online on Friday.

The mob targeted hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, which are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s Kyrgyzstan consulate in a post on X wrote, “So far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. There have been reports of light injuries to several students from Pakistan.”

“Despite social media posts about alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report,” it added

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed concern over the attacks and said that he has directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary assistance.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” he said on X.

