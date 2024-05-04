Snowfall Shuts Gurez Road Again

SRINAGAR: In the wake of of fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass, authorities in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday ordered for closure of the 84-km-long Gurez road till further orders.

“In view of forecast for Rain/snowfall and as a precautionary measure movement on Gurez Bandipora road shall remain suspended till further orders,” the SDM Gurez said in a statement.

Reports indicate that Razdan Pass along the Bandipora-Gurez road has experienced fresh snowfall since late last night, leading authorities to close this vital road connection to the Gurez region.

Notably, the Gurez was closed Last week several time due to inclement weather and slippery conditions.(KNO).

