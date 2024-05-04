Cloudy Weather, Chance of Light Rain as Night Temp Rises in J&K

The Weather department here on Saturday forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that from May 5-10, generally dry weather is expected but afternoon thundershower activity can’t be ruled out at a few places.

From May 11-13, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (over higher reaches) is expected at many places. Also, he said, there is a possibility of thunder activity at a few places during these days.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.0°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.0°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.1°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 5.9°C and it was 0.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 9.4°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 3.5°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 22.1°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.2°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.4°C and Batote 13.5°C, he said. (GNS)

