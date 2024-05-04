KCCI, SGCCI sign MoU to boost trade relations

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday.

The ceremony took place at the KCCI office in Srinagar amidst a gathering of eminent personalities from the business and governmental spheres.

The MOU, signed during a Special Executive Meeting of the KCCI and SGCCI office bearers, witnessed the presence of Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Industries and Commerce, as the Chief Guest. Also gracing the occasion was Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts, Kashmir. Representing their respective chambers, the President of KCCI, Javid Ahmad Tenga, and SGCCI President Ramesh Vaghasia sealed the agreement, marking the beginning of a new era of collaboration between the two regions.

The memorandum outlines several key areas of cooperation, including the encouragement of trade activities, exchange of trade delegations, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, and the establishment of effective consultation mechanisms. Both chambers have pledged to organize conferences, seminars, and workshops to facilitate knowledge sharing and explore new trade opportunities.

Emphasizing the significance of this pact, SGCCI President Ramesh Vaghasia highlighted its role in the Global Connect Mission 84, which aims to connect KCCI with numerous chambers of commerce and entrepreneurs both within India and abroad. This partnership is expected to unlock a myriad of opportunities for various sectors including handicrafts, tourism, and manufacturing in Kashmir.

Echoing this sentiment, KCCI President Javid Ahmad Tenga expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the MOU on the local economy, foreseeing a substantial boost for Kashmiri businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

In his address, Chief Guest Vikramjit Singh lauded the historic nature of the agreement, noting its potential to provide immense opportunities for Kashmiri businesses, particularly women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and startups. The MOU ceremony was conducted by the Secretary General of KCCI, Faiz Bakshi, who concluded the event with a vote of thanks.