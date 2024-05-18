Missing “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” Actor Returns After 24 Days

According to a police officer, Singh had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.

He returned home on Friday early morning, the police officer said, adding that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, had informed the local police after his phone was found unreachable.

The police had registered an FIR of abduction.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)