Water Level at Ram Munshi Bagh, Pampore, Reaches Flood Declaration Mark

As the rain has stopped in Kashmir, the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh and Pampore gauges have touched the flood declaration mark. The officials, however, said that water level will recede in next two hours and there was no need to panic.

The Cheif Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department Kashmir Naresh Kumar that water level in Jhelum at Sangam of South Kashmir has already started receding, but the increasing trend in water level in Central part of Jhelum will remain atleast for next two hours after that it will recede too.

“The peak water volume from South has already reached Central water bodies in Kashmir. Although water level at Ram Munshi Bagh and Pampore has touched flood declaration mark, the water level will recede after next two hours”, he said.

He said that everything was under control as the situation was being closely monitored and that people should not panic as weather has also shower a significant improvement. According to data from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) Kashmir, the gauge readings at 8:00 AM depicted Pampore flowing over 4.90 meters, while Ram Munshi Bagh recorded 18.08 feet, with both water bodies showing upward trend.

Although the water level of Jhelum at Sangam has begun to recede recording 18.90 ft at 8:00 AM this morning, areas such as Pampore, Ram Munshi Bagh, and Asham continue to witness an upward trend, as reported by the I&FC department Kashmir.

Despite precipitation ceasing since last night, meteorological officials have forecasted generally cloudy weather over most parts of Kashmir Division and mainly clear to partly cloudy skies in Jammu Division. MeT Srinagar station added that intermittent light spells of rain, accompanied by thunder, are expected over many parts of Kashmir Division and a few places in Jammu Division.

“There is also a possibility of hailstorms at a few places, most likely from the afternoon till evening/night”, said MeT Srinagar—(KNO)