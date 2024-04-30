Anantnag-Rajouri seat: EC reschedules poll date to May 25

Srinagar, April 30: Election Commission on Tuesday rescheduled the date of polling for -Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency from May 7 to May 25.

The poll conducting body had issued the Notification for the constituency in 3rd Phase on April 12 and the Poll Day was scheduled on May 7.

“Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu & Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process,” reads a statement by the EC.

“The Commission, after considering a report from UT administration as well as analyzing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of the poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024,” the poll conducting body said in the statement and announced the revised date to be May 25.