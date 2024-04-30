Suggestions

April 30, 2024

Ganderbal Accident: Search enters day 3 to retrieve body of missing tourist

April 30, 2024
Ganderbal: Authorities in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Tuesday have resumed the rescue operation to trace out the missing tourist, who went missing after a car plunged into river Sindh near Hung Sonamarg on Sunday.

An official told that police, SDRF unit and local volunteers intensified the rescue operation on the third day to trace the missing tourist in river Sindh.

He said that the rescue operation was called off yesterday evening due to darkness

5 individuals were killed after a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into rover Sindh near Hung area on Sunday.

