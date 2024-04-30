Advisor chairs meet to review progress of health projects

JAMMU: Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing major health projects across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PWD, Bhupendra Kumar; Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed; Mission Director NHM, Nazim Zai Khan; Director General Codes, Fayaz Ahmad Lone; Director General Budget, M.Y. Ittoo; Engineer-in-Chief, Tanvir Mir; Chief Engineer R&B Jammu/Kashmir; Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir; senior officers of JKPCC; and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar assessed each major ongoing project and sought comprehensive details from the respective project executing agencies.

While reviewing the progress of various projects, the Advisor urged the project executing agencies to complete all ongoing works within the specified timelines so that the projects can be fully functional for public use.

Addressing the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized the paramount importance of expediting the execution of these public-worthy projects to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the local populace. He highlighted the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to overcome obstacles and ensure the successful realization of these crucial health projects for the general public’s good.

Similarly, the Advisor sought updates on other projects and instructed the officers to chart out a coherent path forward to ensure the timely and seamless completion of these health projects. He asked them to accelerate the implementation pace, optimize resource allocation, and uphold transparency and accountability while executing these projects.