BJP Ladakh holds ‘crucial’ election meeting

LADAKH: Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization), BJP J&K and Ladakh, addressed a crucial meeting of senior party office bearers from Ladakh to discuss and formulate the election strategy for the Parliament election 2024 at party Headquarter, Leh.

Sat Sharma, former Minister, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, former MLC accompanied Ashok Koul on the occasion.

Tashi Gyalson, MP candidate for the Parliamentary constituency of Ladakh alongwith, Phunchok Stanzin, President Ladakh BJP, Tashi Gyaltsan Kachu, District President and Gorjay Angchuk, election committee Incharge were also present in the meeting.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the party workers, asked the party cadre to reach out to all voters especially women, and youth to disseminate information about the party’s mission and policies so that the misleading campaigns aired by the opposition should be warded off successfully.

Ashok Koul laid importance on the maximum voting on the poll day by all the eligible voters and said that it is important to bring the voter to the polling booth and efforts should be made by the party workers to meet this challenge through strong resolve and conviction. He said that the ground level workers are the real ambassadors of the party as they are the face of the party in the localities and reflect the commitment of the party to uplift the socio-economic status of the people, who were earlier neglected by the parties like NC, Congress and PDP.

Sat Sharma asked the party cadre to work in unison for the remaining days before the Parliament election. The senior BJP leader further underscored the significance of every remaining moment in engaging with voters and rallying support for the BJP’s vision for a prosperous Ladakh and a vibrant India.

Ch. Vikram Randhawa asked the party cadre to leave no stone unturned to reach all the prominent persons from all sects and all areas and ask for their support in favour of BJP’s MP candidate.

Phunchok Stanzin asked the party cadre to work for the 24 hours in the approaching days and ensure the resounding victory of the party candidate for the MP election. He said that the Modi government ensured unprecedented development and they need to work more strongly to ensure massive victory for Tashi Gyalson to strengthen the hands of PM Modi for the betterment of Ladakh.

Tashi Gyalson, appreciated the efforts of fellow BJP cadre in reaching up to the voters and along with them carrying the significance of the development works in Ladakh. He also appealed to the party cadre to join him in the rally in huge numbers.