Chairman PHDCCI holds meeting with G20 Sherpa

SRINAGAR: Chairman of PHDCCI, A P Vicky Shaw, participated in a dynamic and fruitful meeting with Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, at Kashmir Emporium. The meeting was hosted by Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, and Atul Sharma, MD of Kashmir Arts Emporium, with representatives from other esteemed business organizations present.

During the meeting, various insightful suggestions were shared and deliberated to foster the sustainable development of the handicraft and handloom sector in Kashmir. Among the proposals discussed was the establishment of marketing linkages with leading designers in India to infuse modern design elements and enhance market connectivity in the textile, pashmina, and other craft sectors of Kashmir.

An innovative proposal suggested by Amitabh Kant was to organize the Art and Craft Biennale at Kashmir in a grand manner. This envisioned event would serve as a cultural platform for artisans in Kashmir to exchange scholarly and creative ideas on an international stage.

Deliberations also focused on the GST slab for carpets and pashmina, highlighting the labor-intensive nature of these crafts. It was recommended that a judicious tax slab of 1-5% would be more conducive to supporting the growth of these industries. Additionally, the urgent need to accredit the testing lab facility for pashmina in Srinagar was emphasized, aiming to streamline certification processes currently causing delays in export from Kashmir.

The meeting provided a conducive environment for stakeholders to put forth valuable suggestions. Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa, attentively listened to all concerns raised, swiftly addressing and resolving almost all issues and suggestions brought to light during the session.

“The PHDCCI commends the efforts of the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir and the Industries and Commerce Department for orchestrating this insightful interaction with Amitabh Kant. The PHDCCI also celebrates the transformative impact of the GI recognition of various crafts of Kashmir and the introduction of QR codes by the Directorate of Handicrafts in revolutionizing the handicraft sector of Kashmir,” a PHDCCI statement said.