2 more candidates file nomination papers for B’la PC

BARAMULLA: To contest the General Lok Sabha Elections-2024 from 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency (PC), two more candidates filed their nomination papers today at the office of the Returning Officer (RO), Minga Sherpa, here today.

Muzaffar Hussain Dar, an independent candidate from HMT Srinagar and Hilal Ahmad Wagay, an independent candidate from Hajin Sonawari filed their nomination papers before the RO for 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

A total of 4 candidates have so far filed their nomination papers till 30th April to contest election from 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

The last day for filing of nomination papers in PC is May 03, 2024 up to 03:00 PM.