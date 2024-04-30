Kashmir Relieved as Rain Eases; Temperature Drops to Minus 1.5°C in Gulmarg

Srinagar, April 30: In a sigh of relief for people, especially those living in low-lying areas, rains stopped on Tuesday after drenching Jammu and Kashmir for the last few days. During the next 24 hours, the weather department here has forecast cloudy weather with possibility of fresh rains, particularly in the afternoon.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain with thunder at many places on April 30,” a meteorological department official here told

From May 1-5, he said, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity is expected at a few places. Light rains with thunders at scattered places have been forecast from May 6-7.

Regarding rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today, he said, Srinagar received 23.6mm, Qazigund 40.2mm, Pahalgam 41.6mm, Kupwara 19.8mm, Kokernag 35.8mm, Gulmarg 21.0mm, Jammu 20.6mm, Banihal 60.6mm, Batote 40.2mm, Katra 30.6mm and Bhadarwah 21.8mm.

The incessant rains led to waterlogging on several roads, disrupting normal life. It also inundated many low-lying areas, reports said.

Regarding night temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.0°C and it was 6.3°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 3.8°C and it was 4.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.7°C and it was 3.7°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2.6°C and it was 5.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a maximum of 3.6°C and it was 4.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C and it was below normal by 5.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded low of 12.9°C and it was below normal by 9.0°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 5.2°C, Batote 6.5°C and Bhaderwah 5.6°C, he added. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)