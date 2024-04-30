Justice Tashi Rabstan visits SOS Children’s Village

SRINAGAR: In order to oversee the facilities being provided to the inmates Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, (Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority) today visited the SOS Children’s Village in Hyderpora, Srinagar. On his arrival, Justice Tashi, who was accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority and Muzamil Hayat Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority was warmly received by Jawad Ahmed, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority along with Manzoor Ahmad, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar, Aqsa Hussain, Social Worker, and Affarmand, in-charge of SOS Children’s Village.

During his visit, Justice Tashi Rabstan took a comprehensive look at the facilities available for the children at the SOS Village. He interacted with the inmates, listened to their concerns, and assured them of continued support from the Legal Services Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Tashi said, “It’s heartening to see the dedication and commitment of the staff here at SOS Children’s Village. We must collectively ensure that these children receive the love, care, and opportunities they deserve. I urge all NGOs and civil society members to come forward and play their part in shaping the future of our nation by supporting initiatives like these.”

Expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the Administration and staff at the SOS Children’s Village, Justice Tashi urged all NGOs and members of civil society to step forward and contribute to the future of these children, emphasizing their crucial role in nation-building. As a gesture of goodwill, Justice Tashi Rabstan distributed sweets and fruits among the children, bringing smiles to their faces and spreading joy throughout the village.