Salary Secrets Revealed: Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s Pay for ‘The Crew’

Mumbai: ‘The Crew’ is a much-awaited Bollywood movie starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and others are playing important roles. All the 3 main Bollywood actresses in the film will be seen playing air hostess. The movie has arrived in theatres on March 29.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The film’s trailer created a buzz, leaving audiences intrigued about the unique premise and the chemistry between the leading ladies. But do you know how much Kareena, Tabu and Kriti charged for this exciting project?

The Crew Cast Remunerations And Budget

Crew was reportedly made on a budget of approx Rs 45-50 crores.

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan received Rs 10 crores for the role as Jasmine Rana in the film.

Kriti Sanon reportedly received Rs 3-4 crore for her role as Divya Rana in the film.

Tabu earned Rs 3 crore for portraying Geeta Sethi, the senior-most member of the cabin crew.

Meanwhile, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in the romantic drama film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Tabu, will be seen in director Neeraj Pandey’s next ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ opposite Ajay Devgn.