‘Taarak Mehta’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing; Kidnapping Case Filed

New Delhi: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hugely popular Indian sitcom, has been missing for five days.

The Delhi police has now registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint filed by Gurucharan Singh’s father.

The actor’s father, in his complaint, said that his son left from Delhi for Mumbai on Monday, but never reached Mumbai.

His phone has been unreachable since then, the complaint said.

“He is mentally stable. We had been searching for him, but now we are filing a missing complaint,” Gurucharan’s father told the police.

The 50-year-old was seen crossing a road in a footage captured by a security camera installed in Palam area on Monday night.

“His flight was scheduled for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm,” officials said.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage and investigation into the case is on.

