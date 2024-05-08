Police recover contraband substance, cash

SHOPIAN: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have recovered contraband substance & cash from two residential houses in village Melhura area of Shopian.

Police Post Wachi received information through reliable sources that two individuals have concealed contraband substances at their residential houses belonging to Farooq Ahmad Koka son of Ghulam Mohd Koka & Ashiq Ahmad Koka son of Mohd Amin Koka, both residents of Melhura, Shopian. Accordingly, police parties of Police Post Wachi alongwith executive magistrate raided the said residential houses.

During the raids, 2Kg 970 grams of Charas like substance concealed in nylon polythene bags and cash amount of Rs. 6,00,000 was recovered from the residential house of Farooq Ahmad Koka and 1Kg 784 grams of charas was recovered from the residential house of Ashiq Ahmad Koka. However, the accused persons involved in the commission of crime fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab them. Accordingly, case FIR numbers 36/2024 & 37/2024 have been registered at Police Station Zainapora respectively and investigation has been set into motion.

Meanwhile, Police booked a notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Sopore after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

Sopore Police has booked a notorious drug smuggler namely Suhail Ahmad Zargar @Lala son of Bashir Ahmad Zargar resident of Behrampora Rafiabad under PIT-NDPS after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against said drug smuggler and was still involved in drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to the local youth of the Police District Sopore and other areas of the district.