Mega SVEEP event held at picturesque Chittarnar

BANDIPORA: In a major last-mile effort to boost voter awareness and participation, a mega awareness programme was organized today under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative at picturesque Chiternar Bandipora.

The event showcased a variety of cultural programmes emphasizing the importance of voting in a democratic society. It aimed to empower citizens with knowledge about their voting rights and responsibilities ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections-2024 scheduled for May 20, 2024, in Bandipora District, which is part of the 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

On the occasion, District Election Officer (DEO) Shakeel ul Rehman, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Umar Shafi Pandit, Deputy District Election Officer (DyDEO) Mohammad Rafeeq, Padmashri Faisal Ali Dar, and other officials, flagged-off awareness vans to promote voter awareness and participation.

In his address, DEO highlighted the extensive range of activities organized under the SVEEP initiative to enhance voter engagement. The initiative witnessed a tremendous turnout of people from all age groups and different walks of life, marking a significant step towards creating a more informed and engaged electorate. He stressed the critical role of active voter participation in shaping the nation’s future and the transformative power of informed decisions in strengthening democracy.

A major highlight of the programme was the Kashmiri Band Paether performance by Rayees Waathoori, which underscored the significance of every vote and encouraged citizens to become proactive participants in the democratic process.

The event also witnessed participation of Brand Ambassador PWD Voters Nazir Ahmad, the Nodal Officer for Pink Polling Stations, and a large gathering of the public, especially first-time voters.