Justice Rabstan takes stock of facilities at J&K Yateem Khana

SRINAGAR: In order to take stock of facilities being provided to the inmates of J&K Yateem Khana, Bemina Srinagar, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority) today visited the same and inertacted with the children staying in the Yateem Khana.

On his arrival, Justice Tashi, who was accompanied by Abdul Bari Joint Registrar (Protocol), High Court of J&K and Ladakh was warmly received by Mohammad Iqbal Khardi, Chairman and Manzoor Ahmad, Secretary General, J&K Yateem Khana, besides Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar.

During his visit Justice Tashi inspected all the facilities available in the said home including Class Rooms, Hostel, Library, Computer Centre, Dining Hall, Medical Facility unit and Kitchen. Interacting with the administrators of the Yateem Khana, Justice Tashi expressed satisfaction regarding facilities being provided to the inmates and impressed upon them to make all out efforts in

rehabilitation and well-being of the inmates so that they are not left behind while competing with other children in any field. He further emphasized the importance of providing conducive environment for the inmates, ensuring their holistic development and integration into society. He urged all NGOs and civil society members to step forward and play an active role in shaping the future of these inmates, thereby contributing to the larger cause of nation-building.

Justice Tashi also directed the Legal Services Authority to organize awareness programs on regular intervals for the benefit of inmates of the Yateem Khana by involving panel lawyers and para legal volunteers. The Administrators and staff of J&K Yateem Khana expressed gratitude to justice Tashi for sparing valuable time out of his busy schedule and visiting their premise