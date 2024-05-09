19-Year-Old Dies After Eating Shawarma, Repeated Hospital Visits Didn’t Help

Mumbai: Police have arrested two vendors following the death of a 19-year-old man after eating ‘chicken shawarma’ bought from their stall in Mumbai, an official said.

The man, identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, bought the food item from the stall of the accused in Trombay area on May 3, the official said on Tuesday.

On May 4, Prathamesh Bhokse suffered from severe stomach ache and vomiting and went to a municipal hospital nearby to get medical treatment.

After returning home he felt sick again, following which his family members took him to the civic-run KEM Hospital on May 5.

A doctor treated him and sent him home, the official from Trombay police station said.

As the man’s condition deteriorated the next day, he was again taken to the hospital where a doctor examined him. This time he was admitted following the check-up.

The hospital authorities decided to report the matter to the police who registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), the official said.

The man never recovered from his condition and died on Monday, he said.

The police subsequently arrested the two food vendors – Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh – and charged them under various IPC sections, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said.