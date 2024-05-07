First Look: David Corenswet as the New Superman Breaks the Internet

New Delhi: Filmmaker James Gunn, who is also the CEO of DC Studios, has just dropped an exciting first-look picture of David Corenswet in the legendary role of Superman. The image is special because it also features a stunning redesign of the superhero’s iconic suit. The new post, shared on Threads, paints a vivid picture of David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, replete with the classic “S” curl and a fresh take on the superhero garb. The image offers a more grounded portrayal of Superman as he prepares for another day of crime-fighting, captured in the simple act of donning his signature red boot. The costume bears subtle signs of wear and tear, which suggest that Superman has had an arduous time safeguarding the city. The flowing crimson cape and sleek, slicked-back hair that David sports bring forth the timeless essence of the beloved superhero. The film, initially titled Superman: Legacy, will now be simply called Superman.

Along with the image, James Gunn shared that the film is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025. In the caption, he wrote: “Get ready. Superman. 7.11.25 @dcofficial.”

In the Threads post, James Gunn added: “The above photo was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera.”

The new Superman film is also David Corenswet’s biggest Hollywood project yet. He is only the fourth actor to play the iconic role on the big screen, after Christopher Reeve (1978-87), Brandon Routh (2006) and Henry Cavill (2013-2022). Before Superman, David has been seen in projects such as The Politician, Hollywood, and Pearl.

Before casting for the lead role of Superman/ Clark Kent, James Gunn had shared his vision for the film in an interaction with Variety. He had said: “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

In the film, David Corenswet will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others.

We saw a glimpse of the dream team in an image shared by James Gunn in February, clicked after a table read session. “After the table read with the ‘Superman‘ cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day,” he wrote in the caption.

James Gunn has previously directed films such as the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, The Suicide Squad, and Slither, among others.

