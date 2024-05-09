One Dead, Two Injured in Sangaldan Car Crash

A devastating incident unfolded on Thursday morning as an auto vehicle traveling from Gool to Sangaldan lost control and plunged into a deep gorge.

Tanveer Ah. (22), the driver and son of Ab. Latief, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His companions, Tahir Ahmad and Sahil Ahmad, brothers of the deceased, sustained injuries and were promptly taken to PHC Sangaldan for medical treatment.

The accident, attributed to overspeeding, occurred near Salbala/Gool, where all three victims hailed from.