Suggestions

May 9, 2024

Suggestions

·
1 min read

One Dead, Two Injured in Sangaldan Car Crash

by
May 9, 2024

A devastating incident unfolded on Thursday morning as an auto vehicle traveling from Gool to Sangaldan lost control and plunged into a deep gorge.

Tanveer Ah. (22), the driver and son of Ab. Latief, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His companions, Tahir Ahmad and Sahil Ahmad, brothers of the deceased, sustained injuries and were promptly taken to PHC Sangaldan for medical treatment.

The accident, attributed to overspeeding, occurred near Salbala/Gool, where all three victims hailed from.

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Don't miss a beat! The Kashmir Monitor delivers the latest Kashmir news, sports highlights from every league, political updates, entertainment buzz, and tech innovations happening right now.

Related Post

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

 