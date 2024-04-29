Twitter Down: X Facing Difficulties Across India

X (formerly Twitter) users across India are facing difficulties in using the social media site and are reporting issues. The users are reporting issues in making tweets, opening tweets and loading of the content.

According to downdetector, users in key cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are facing issues with the social media site. As per the site, the users are facing issues with not only the app but also with the website.

