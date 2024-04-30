Govt. denies news report

Director School Education Kashmir has strongly refuted the news item published in some local dailies regarding Government High School Laripora Pahalgam which is based on misrepresentation of facts. The news item is based on unverified facts and depict negative picture about the Department.

In a handout Dr. Tassaduq Hussain Director School Education Kashmir said that the news item is baseless and the fact is that HS Laripora Pahalgam has a total enrolment of 165 and teaching staff is 12 which mean Pupil Teacher ratio is 1:14. In addition to this School has 01 Aaya to take care of the Kids in KGs. Thus it is clear that the School has sufficient staff available as per enrolment. The post of Headmaster is Vacant but at the same time Headmaster HS Aru has been assigned the additional charge in respect of the Institution till formal arrangement is made by the Government.

Pertinent to mention during recent ATD special emphasis was laid on providing staff to the schools in far flung areas and during ATD 2023 03 Masters were provided to the institution and as on date no post of Master or teacher is vacant in the Institution.

Regarding availability of proper infrastructure in the Institution, it is clarified that there are 10 Rooms available in the school for conduct of classes out of which only one room is reserved as Office for the staff. However, the Department of school Education J&K has already taken cognizance of improving the infrastructure of the school by sanctioning a 10 Roomed building which is underway. The construction work could not be started as the type design proposed was not feasible as per land available. The same has been taken up with the concerned quarters for reframing of type design and the construction work will be started soon.