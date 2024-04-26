Highest-Paid Celebrity Contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi S14

Mumbai: Excitement is mounting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty. With pre-production in full swing, reports suggest that the makers have finalized the contestants, with an official list expected soon.

While some celebrity names have been leaked, others are still under negotiation. However, what’s generating buzz, apart from the contestant lineup and premiere date, is the significant paychecks the participants will receive for their daring stunts.

In previous seasons, senior television actors and actresses have commanded the highest salaries on Khatron Ke Khiladi, much like in Bigg Boss. This year is expected to be no different, with fees also depending on the contestant’s popularity.

Names like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, Mohsin Khan, and Shoaib Ibrahim are circulating as potential senior contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, indicating that one of them could become the highest-paid participant.

In the last season, actress Daisy Shah held the crown for the highest-paid contestant, taking home a hefty Rs 15 lakh per episode. She was closely followed by Shiv Thakare, Nyrra Banerjee, and Rohit Roy. Similarly, in the 12th season, Jannat Zubair claimed the top spot in terms of earnings, given her massive popularity.

As the anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await the revelation of who will emerge as the highest-paid contestant this season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)