“Congress’ hand in black money”: BJP on Jharkhand raid

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo accused the Congress on Monday of complicity in black money operations after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered over Rs 20 crore from the household help of Sanjiv Lal, Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader, Alamgir Alam.

Deo called for immediate action from the Election Commission. He said that the large sum could be linked to attempts to influence the voting process in the ongoing elections.

“The Election Commission should take cognizance. The recovery of over Rs 25 crore during the elections suggests that this black money might have been intended to influence the voting process. Once again, this shows ‘Congress Ka Hath Kale Dhan Ke Sath’ (Congress’s involvement with black money),” Deo said. Deo further called for the swift arrest and interrogation of Alamgir Alam to uncover the source and intent behind the seized funds.

“The endless story of corruption in the Jharkhand government shows no signs of ending. Just a few days ago, Rs 300 crore in cash was recovered from the house and office of a Congress MP (Dheeraj Sahu). More than Rs 10 crore was recovered from the residence of the associates of Pankaj Mishra, a close associate of the Chief Minister. Now, from the house of the Personal Secretary of Minister, Alamgir Alam, more than Rs 25 crore has been recovered. Alamgir Alam should be taken into custody immediately, he should be strictly interrogated and the connection to this money should be investigated by ED,” Deo said.