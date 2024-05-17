Gone in Amethi: PM Modi lampoons Rahul

Pratapgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mocked Rahul Gandhi over his ‘khata khat’ remark, saying the people of Raebareli will also send him back.

“For the ‘shehzadas’ of Samajwadi Party and Congress, the country’s development is like the game of ‘gilli danda’. The ‘shehzadas’ born in palaces are neither used to hard work, nor bringing results. They say the country will develop on its own, and say it will be done ‘khatakhat, khatakhat’,” Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh.

“They say that poverty will be removed from India ‘khata khat’. They should know that the people of Raebareli will send them home ‘khata khat’,” the prime minister added.

Modi’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi comes after the Congress leader at a poll rally promised that the grand old party will transfer ₹1 lakh into the account of one woman from every poor household in the country if they win the elections.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the poll promise, questioning if the Congress calculated how the schemes would cost financially.

“Have they calculated how much the ‘Khata Khat’ schemes will cost fiscally? Will they borrow substantially…or will they raise taxes to fund them?” Sitharaman had posted on X.

“Would Rahul Gandhi care to answer these real questions and explain how their gigantic schemes of fiscal splurge would work without increasing taxes or borrowing heavily and running down the economy? Here’s a challenge to him to answer these questions for the people of India,” she added.

Continuing his attack on Congress and SP, the prime minister said, “Congress ruled the country for 60 years, Samajwadi Party remained in power (in UP) for several years, and the condition was that 85% of the houses did not receive tap water; we provided drinking water to 14 crore families.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)