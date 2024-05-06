Man booked for using VPN in violation of official order

Srinagar: A man was booked on Sunday for violating the district magistrate’s order by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) application on his mobile phone in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said.

Mazhar Iqbal (30), from Dhanore Jaralan village, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Darhal police station, a police spokesperson said.

The Additional District Magistrate of Rajouri, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, had issued an order on April 24 for the immediate suspension of VPN services in the district as a preventive measure to protect all information related to ensuring Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive vulnerable data from cyber attacks.

Mazhar was intercepted by a police party, and his mobile was found to have a VPN application, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, another person was booked by the Kandi police station for violating the official order.