Mumbai tourist dies in Budgam road accident

Srinagar: A tragic incident occurred as a tourist from Mumbai lost her life on Sunday night after falling from a bike in the Doodhpathri area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

According to an official, the tourist, identified as Kiranjeet Kour (50), a resident of Wandana CHS in Mumbai, fell from an ATV bike at Doodhpathri and sustained injuries. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in an injured condition, where doctors declared her dead.