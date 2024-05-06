PM Modi Prevented WW III; Putin, Ukraine Seek His Guidance: Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor-turned politician and BJP’s candidate for Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Kangana Ranaut, has claimed that top world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the people of Ukraine “look up” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “guidance” and he (Modi) is the reason that a third World War has not occured yet.

“From Vladimir Putin to the people of Ukraine, they keep looking up to him (Modi) to provide them with guidance. And, perhaps this is a reason why World War III has not happened,” Kangana claimed while addressing poll rally recently.

The ‘Tejas’ actor asserted that PM Modi openly speaks in favour of world peace, and claimed “we have never seen the image of India that we have today.”

