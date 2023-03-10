A two day workshop was conducted by department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar on qualitative methodology in biomedical research from 9th to 10th March 2023 at GMC Srinagar which was inaugurated by Principal GMC Srinagar Prof. Masood Tanvir.

The guest faculty included Dr. Archisman Mohapatra Executive Director GRID Council, New Delhi and Dr. Rajmohan Panda, additional Professor, Public Health Foundation of India, New Delhi.

The topics which were dealt during the workshop included qualitative research approaches, tools of data collection, analysis, in-depth interviews, focus group discussion, difference between quantitative and qualitative research, mock exercises and way forward.

Principal GMC Srinagar on the Valedictory expressed his gratitude to the visiting faculty and emphasised on adopting qualitative research wherever feasible in biomedical research.

Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar and organising chairman of the workshop said that after conducting fifteen three-day workshops on quantitative research, we found it imperative to sensitise doctors towards qualitative research and mixed-method approach towards the health and disease scenario in the community.

The certificates of participation and mementos were distributed during the Valedictory function chaired by Principal GMC Srinagar.