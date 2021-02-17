Shift-wise classes to hybrid teaching: Come March, Kashmir schools will switch over to dynamic mode for safe learning

Srinagar: From shift-wise classes to odd-even formula and from open-air classes to hybrid teaching, Jammu and Kashmir government has devised a new academic plan to ensure safe learning in schools from March 1.

Director Education, Kashmir, Dr. Mohammad Younis told The Kashmir Monitor that there will be no compromise on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and every school shall have to fully comply with health protocols after the reopening of educational institutions.

However, the academic arrangement has been left with the schools so that they can adjust their classes according to space and other infrastructure available.

“Some schools have enough space and they can adjust students accordingly. Some schools can go for shift-wise classes to maintain social distancing. Some schools can even opt for odd-even formula depending upon the infrastructure available,” said Dr. Younis.

The government has also taken into consideration the curriculum issue so that the syllabus is completed within the prescribed timeframe. “We are also considering hybrid teaching so that student’s syllabus is completed without any loss of time. In case, the curriculum is not completed due to the staggering schedule, we can opt for hybrid teaching so that students’ time is not wasted. This formula can be worked out,” he said.

With summer approaching, the government is also considering teaching in open spaces akin to community classes. “Last year we imparted education to 2.6 lakh students through community classes. Once the weather improves, we can adopt this formula of holding classes in open spaces, particularly in rural areas. We have enough space available where these classes could be held,” he said.

The government has also decided to keep sanitizers, soaps, and masks available in those schools where students can’t afford these things.

“We have taken every aspect into consideration. Some schools may need soaps, sanitizers’ and masks. Some schools might have problems with water. We have taken all precautions. We are also monitoring schools in Jammu. We may need to learn or adopt certain things. We do not want to put students under stress. Every school will have its own arrangement. We will ensure that SOPs are followed,” Dr. Younis said