BJP National Gen Secy chairs party meeting

SRINAGAR: Tarun Chug, the BJP’s National General Secretary and J&K Affairs Incharge, presided over a pivotal meeting of party leaders from Kashmir today in Srinagar. The meeting witnessed the active participation of key figures including J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina, General Secretary Sunil Sharma, and several other senior leaders.

During the session, a wide array of issues concerning the party’s operations and strategies in Kashmir were thoroughly discussed. Various aspects pertaining to the party’s functioning, organizational structure, and upcoming plans were deliberated upon, with decisions being made in alignment with the party’s objectives and vision.

Tarun Chug, being briefed about the prevailing dynamics and sentiment of the party within Kashmir, gained valuable insights into the grassroots-level functioning and the pulse of the organization in the region. The meeting served as a platform for assessing the party’s performance, identifying challenges, and formulating strategies to further strengthen its presence and impact in Kashmir.

The gathering of party leaders underscored the BJP’s commitment to its mission and objectives in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting its proactive approach towards addressing regional issues and fostering development and progress in the valley.