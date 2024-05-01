Suggestions

April 30, 2024

Man dies after falling from walnut tree in North Kashmir

by
May 1, 2024
SRINAGAR: An elderly man died after falling from a tree in Karnah sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday last night.

Reports said that a 48-year-old man identified as Qalamdin Khatana son of Mohammad Khatana of Draged Kanah fell from the tree near his house and was critically injured.

They said that he was immediately taken to nearby hospital where from he was refferred to sub district hospital Tangdar where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

A police officer said that after legal medico formalities body has been handed over to family for last rites. (KS)

