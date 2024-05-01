‘LS poll’: General & Police Observers for Sgr PC visit G’bal

GANDERBAL: The General Observer for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Mukul Kumar along with Police Observer, Sandeep Singh Chauhan today visited Ganderbal and held a joint meeting in the V.C Room of DC Office here to take first hand appraisal of the preparedness for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officer, Shyambir; SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gulzar Ahmad; Dy DEO, ACR, SDM Kangan, CPO and other Nodal Officers. At the outset, the Observers held an extensive interaction with Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) and Nodal Officers, and discussed threadbare various crucial aspects related to the conduct of Lok Sabha elections in the district.

The District Election Officer provided a detailed overview of arrangements including SVEEP, Material Management, Manpower Plan, Transport Plan, EVM Management, arrangements at polling stations and Distribution cum Receipt Centres (DCRC), and other measures undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Interacting with the Nodal Officers, the Observers stressed to work with utmost coordination to ensure incident free and smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha Elections in the district.

It was informed that as many as 2,05,029 registered electorates are exercising their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in the twin Assembly Constituencies of the district.

The District Election Officer assured the Observers of the administration’s full preparedness to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Measures such as providing facilities for voters including ramps for persons with disabilities were highlighted to enhance the voting experience.

While reviewing the status of polling stations, the DEO informed that a total 260 polling stations are established in 213 designated locations in the district, besides 24 Special Polling stations are also established in different locations of the district.

Furthermore, the Observers also supervised the 2nd Randomization of Polling Staff and training session being imparted to the Presiding Officers, and enjoined upon the Officers to work with added zeal and unwavering dedication to uphold sanctity of the election process and safeguarding the democratic spirit.

Meanwhile, they inspected the functioning of Media Monitoring teams during which Nodal Officer MCMC /DIO briefed them about their operations which are well-equipped and prepared to handle their responsibilities effectively. He further informed that no case of Paid News has been identified as on date in the district.

The Observers also thoroughly reviewed the arrangements at the Dispatch cum Receipt Centres (DCRC) established in Green Campus CUK for 18-Ganderbal Assembly Constituency and PTS Manigam for 17-Kangan constituency. Both the AROs briefed the Observers about the arrangements and action plan for dispatching poll parties and election materials to the polling stations.