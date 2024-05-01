PWWA Chairperson Rasmita Swain inaugurates smartclasses, reception centre at PPS, Srinagar

Srinagar: Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Chairperson Rasmita Swain today inaugurated smartclasses and a reception centre at J&K Police Public School, Bemina.

Administration Officer Sujit Kumar Singh, DIG CID Kashmir, and Principal PPS Snigdha Singh were present on the occasion. Others who attended the function include Eva Rayees, Pragati Pandey, Mehak Chakravarty, Sahar Zamil Imtiyaz Ahmad SP (West) Shabeera Shabnum, Headmistress, and all the staff of PPS, Bemina, Srinagar.

The chairperson also dedicated three new buses to the school. She distributed 40 kits to the wards of fallen heroes of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The occasion was also celebrated as the graduation ceremony of nursery kids of the KG wing,

The chairperson lauded the role of fallen heroes of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. She assured that the school shall always take care of their wards

Later, Rasmita Swain had a review of the school’s functioning and its infrastructure.

She called for advanced learning systems to elevate the education standard of the school.



She reiterated the resolve of the school to provide quality education to the wards of police and the public of Jammu and Kashmir.



She assured to bring new projects like the girls’ hostel. She also assured of developing sports facilities and high-quality labs for the school.



On this occasion, the chairperson also congratulated the parents of graduated kids and all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for great results and performance.



Addressing the gathering the chairperson assured all the participants that the school shall keep organizing such events in the future also. She asked the teachers to fulfill academic commitments with zeal and dedication