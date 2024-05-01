Suggestions

May 1, 2024

Suggestions

·
1 min read

PWWA Chairperson Rasmita Swain inaugurates smartclasses, reception centre at PPS, Srinagar

by
May 1, 2024
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.22 195fe7dd

Srinagar: Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Chairperson Rasmita Swain today inaugurated smartclasses and a reception centre at J&K Police Public School, Bemina.

Administration Officer Sujit Kumar Singh, DIG CID Kashmir, and Principal PPS Snigdha Singh were present on the occasion. Others who attended the function include Eva Rayees, Pragati Pandey, Mehak Chakravarty, Sahar Zamil Imtiyaz Ahmad SP (West) Shabeera Shabnum, Headmistress, and all the staff of PPS, Bemina, Srinagar.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.22 195fe7dd 1
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.22 b3fe6ab4

The chairperson also dedicated three new buses to the school. She distributed 40 kits to the wards of fallen heroes of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The occasion was also celebrated as the graduation ceremony of nursery kids of the KG wing,
The chairperson lauded the role of fallen heroes of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. She assured that the school shall always take care of their wards

Later, Rasmita Swain had a review of the school’s functioning and its infrastructure.
She called for advanced learning systems to elevate the education standard of the school.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.24 4c28d74f
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.26 6ee4abf2
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.27 fb6ac34e
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.28 8e8aa26b
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 01 at 15.22.28 64aef803


She reiterated the resolve of the school to provide quality education to the wards of police and the public of Jammu and Kashmir.


She assured to bring new projects like the girls’ hostel. She also assured of developing sports facilities and high-quality labs for the school.


On this occasion, the chairperson also congratulated the parents of graduated kids and all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for great results and performance.


Addressing the gathering the chairperson assured all the participants that the school shall keep organizing such events in the future also. She asked the teachers to fulfill academic commitments with zeal and dedication

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Don't miss a beat! The Kashmir Monitor delivers the latest Kashmir news, sports highlights from every league, political updates, entertainment buzz, and tech innovations happening right now.

Related Post

Avatar of

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

 