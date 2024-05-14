Kashmir Expects Below-Normal Night Temperatures, Dry Weather Ahead

Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.5°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against9.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.6°C against 7.0°C and it was 2.7°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 6.5°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.1°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 18.8°C against 19.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.7°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.6°C, Batote 13.0°C and Bhaderwah 9.6°C, he said.

Regarding forecast, he said, mainly dry weather is expected till May 18.

On May 19, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at few places towards afternoon. From May 20-23, he said, generally dry weather is expected. (GNS)

