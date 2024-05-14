Suggestions

May 13, 2024

SIA conducts raids at two locations in Kulgam

May 14, 2024

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at two locations in Sputh Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The searches were carried out at Laroo in the house of Shaid Afridi Ganie, son of Mubarak Ahmad, and at Rampora Quimoh in the house of Suhaib Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd. Akbar Mir.

The raids were conducted in connection with case FIR.No.87/2024 under sections 302 IPC, 7/27 IA Act, and sections 13, 16, 18, 20, ULAP of p/S Bijbehara.(KNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

