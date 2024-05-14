SIA conducts raids at two locations in Kulgam

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at two locations in Sputh Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The searches were carried out at Laroo in the house of Shaid Afridi Ganie, son of Mubarak Ahmad, and at Rampora Quimoh in the house of Suhaib Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd. Akbar Mir.

The raids were conducted in connection with case FIR.No.87/2024 under sections 302 IPC, 7/27 IA Act, and sections 13, 16, 18, 20, ULAP of p/S Bijbehara.(KNS)

