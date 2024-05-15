Sgr Admin holds workshop on DSS for emergency response

SRINAGAR: In order to enhance understanding and proficiency in operationalization of the Decision Support System (DSS) for efficient emergency response and disaster management, the District Administration Srinagar today organized a workshop here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority presided over the programme organized in collaboration with J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA).

Addressing the workshop, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar underscored the significance of the Decision Support System (DSS) and Digital Risk Database (DRDB) to respond promptly during disasters and emergencies. He said the comprehensive training session is aimed to enhance understanding and proficiency in utilizing the Decision Support System(DSS), a crucial application for efficient decision-making and risk management.

The DC stressed on sensitizing frontline Officers and Officials about the operation of applications in disaster and emergency like situations to report and tackle the incident. The DC laid emphasis on further upgrading and improvising the system and asked the concerned to integrate and extend the Decision Support System(DSS)/Digital Risk Database(DRDB) applications on WhatsApp platform so that maximum population is connected to the repository for effective, robust and real-time recording of the incident and prompt response from the Administration.

The DC added that the collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders is pivotal towards strengthening disaster preparedness to ensure safety of people and properties. On the occasion, the DC said that a Robust Incident Response System(IRS) is being developed to tackle any disaster through real-time recording and prompt response mechanism in Srinagar District.

Earlier, the DC was apprised that the DSS facilitates effective two-way communication, equipping line agencies such as JKDMA, DDMA, and other stakeholder Departments with a reliable communication bridge, thereby strengthening their capacity to respond promptly during emergencies. On the other hand, DRDB serves as an open-source web-based application accessible to stakeholders, providing a centralized repository of hazard, exposure, and risk information that can be readily utilized for mitigation, developmental planning, and risk communication purposes.

The development of DSS and DRDB under the World Bank funded JTFRP represents a robust and integrated scientific system that will serve as the backbone of the Emergency Operation Centre, functioning as the command-and-control system for disaster management in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, alongside District Emergency Operations Centers (DEOCs).

During the workshop, besides sensitizing participants through PowerPoint presentations, the Resource Persons Assistant Engineer JKERA, Sajad Rafiq and Consultant from RMSI provided handholding to participants in installing and operationalizing the Apps on their smartphones. They also explained in detail all the functionalities of the Software Solution in the training session.