Postal Ballot Voting for govt employees begins at Kupwara

KUPWARA: Postal ballot voting for government employees of Kupwara district proceeded smoothly, Wednesday, on the first day, reflecting the efficient conduct of the electoral process, with officials of essential service duties seamlessly exercising their voting rights at the Postal Voting Centre established at DC Office Complex Kupwara.

As many as 479 employees from different departments, who opted for the postal ballot voting, availed the facility today and casted their votes at the two booths of the Postal Voting Centre.

In total, 4147 government employees will exercise their franchise in the district through postal ballot from May 15 to May 17, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The employees today stood in queues enthusiastically to wait for their turn to cast their votes.

District Election Office, Kupwara has ensured that all necessary arrangements were in place for employees who applied for postal ballots through Form-12.

The postal ballot initiative provided a convenient and accessible avenue for employees to cast their votes who are associated with essential services. It has emerged as a beacon of accessibility, allowing employees to fulfill their civic duty without the constraints of physical presence at polling stations.

Meanwhile home voting for voters, aged 85-years Plus and specially abled voters continued on second day today covering far-off areas of all the six assembly segments of Kupwara district with Poll parties along with voting facilities walking extra mile to reach at the doorstep.