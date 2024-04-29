Inclement weather: KU postpones exam for today

Srinagar: University of Kashmir University on Monday postponed all examinations scheduled for April 30.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all the examinations of the University of Kashmir, which are scheduled to be held on 30 April 2024 stand postponed,” the varsity said in a notification. “Fresh dates shall be issued soon.”

Meanwhile, the university said that it will be functional in all aspects except examinations scheduled for April 30 have been postponed.

“We would like to clarify that the reports circulating in the media regarding the closure of the University of Kashmir on 30th April 2024 are inaccurate,” a spokesperson of the varsity said in a statement.

“The university will be functional in all aspects except examinations scheduled for this date have been postponed, and a revised schedule will be communicated in due course. We urge everyone to stay safe and follow the updates on our official channels for the latest information.”