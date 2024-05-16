Jammu arms case: NIA chargesheets 10th accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has charge-sheeted one more accused in the case involving the delivery of arms and ammunition from across the border in 2022 via drones by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that Zakir Hussain is the 10th accused against whom charges have been filed in the case RC-6/2022/NIA/JMU by NIA.

The statement said that 9 other accused were previously charge-sheeted under various sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

“Zakir Hussain was supporting and assisting the operatives of LeT in collecting and delivering the arms and ammunition consignments dropped by the drone coming from the Pakistan side,” NIA said.

NIA added that the case was originally registered by Rajbagh police in the Kathua district of Jammu on 29th May 2022 after a drone (hexacopter) was intercepted and recovered with several rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and magnetic bombs near the Dhalli area. NIA took over the case on 30th July 2022.

“Among the accused chargesheeted by NIA one is Faisal Muneer, identified as the main handler of the overground worker (OGW) network active in the border area villages of Kathua, Jammu. Faisal Muneer was working under the direction of designated terrorist Sajjad Gul of the proscribed LeT terror outfit.